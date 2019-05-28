OnePlus 7 Pro Users Facing High-Pitched Noise on Their units News oi-Karan Sharma OnePlus 7 Pro owners facing high-pitch noise issue during calls. All you need to know about it.

OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone at the starting of this month. At the launch, everyone was excited about the OnePlus 7 Pro and it was also praised by users and OnePlus fans. The one who purchases the smartphones just after the launch is not facing some issues with their units. Users are complaining on the OnePlus forum that they are facing high-pitch noise during a voice call. According to the report the issues are not faced on any particular mobile network and the issue is been reported from various countries.

Basically, the OnePlus 7 Pro owner is facing a loud noise during a voice call which seems to be some type of electrical noise. "Some sort of electrical noise while on a call. This is not network related since the OnePlus 5 didn't do it before I switched to the 7 Pro," writes one user with the handle PaulAnton.

According to a user GioMez, the high-pitch noise is causing because of the Wi-Fi. "It seems to be related to WiFi. If I disable it the noise disappears. I also tried running a speed test with WiFi active and the interference sound increased a lot," he wrote on the support forum.

However this is not the first time OnePlus users are facing this issue, a few years back same issues were also reported on OnePlus 3T. However, the problem was later fixed by a software update by the company. So we can expect a fix arriving soon to the units facing the similar issue.

Meanwhile, the company has also made the OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue up for grabs in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is listed for Rs 48,999 and mid-range model with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage is available at Rs 52,999. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB ROM variant with Nebula Blue and Almond colour options will cost you Rs 57,999.