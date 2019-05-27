OnePlus 7 Pro new OxygenOS update improves system and camera performance News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update weighs around 182MB and is released as an OTA.

OnePlus 7 Pro debuted in the market earlier this month along with the standard OnePlus 7. The latest flagship offering by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer offers a high-resolution display, impressive camera setup, and a powerful processor at a reasonable price tag. It has been only a couple of weeks since the smartphone has gone official, and has already received few updates. Now, the smartphone is again getting a new update which improves the camera features of the device.

OnePlus has dished out a new OxygenOS firmware for the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. The update comes with a firmware build OxygenOS 9.5.5 and OxygenOS 9.5.4. While the former firmware version is for some of the markets in the European region, the latter build is for some other global markets.

The update weighs around 182MB in size and a notification for the same will be available on the respective units. It is being rolled out as an OTA. If the update notification does not make it to your OnePlus 7 pro smartphones, you can head to the 'Settings'menu to check it manually. The update brings a slew of camera enhancements along with system related optimizations.

The update optimizes the system and brings some bug fixes in the mix. The issues with the Ambient Display and Double to wake function have been resolved. The update is said to enhance the overall imaging experience of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Following the update, the device gets an improved Nightscape mode which will allow the device to capture some impressive night shots. The other features include enhanced HDR mode and general camera bugs. Besides, the update also resolves issues with the audio delay on Bluetooth headsets while playing games.

