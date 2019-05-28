Sangeetha Mobiles Partners With OnePlus To Celebrate 45th Anniversary News oi-Vivek Here is another way to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus started its journey in India as an online exclusive brand. Now, OnePlus has partnered with Sangeetha to sell all OnePlus smartphones across the country. From the 29th of May, the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available on all 600 Sangeetha mobile stores across the country.

Sangeetha Mobiles has its presence over 9 different states in India with more than 600 mobile stores across the country. With this partnership, one can buy the latest OnePlus smartphones from a nearby Sangeetha store. From the 29th of May, both OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T will be available on Sangeetha Mobile, and the OnePlus 7 will go on sale in mid-June 2019.

New offers from Sangeetha Mobiles

Along with this partnership, OnePlus has also made a new announcement regarding an upcoming offer. Those who buy a smartphone from Sangeetha in the month of June 2019, the company is offering a fixed buyback offer up to 24 months.

Within the first 6 months, the company will offer 60% cash back, and if you plan to return the device between 6 months to 12 months, the company will offer 40%. Similarly, if you wish to return the device between 12 months and 18 months then you are entitled to receive 30% cashback. Lastly, if you return the device between 18 months to 24 months, Sangeetha will offer a flat cashback of 20% on the bill value. Using the cashback amount, one can buy a smartphone or accessories from Sangeetha mobile, and this offer is valid from the month of July.

Subhash Chandra, MD, Sangeetha Mobile said

The partnership between Sangeetha Mobiles and OnePlus was long overdue and this coming together of 2 great brands will break new grounds in mobile retail. To all the customers who had moved online to purchase OnePlus, its time to come back to Sangeetha. The partnership is also coinciding with Sangeetha's 45th Anniversary Sale where all OnePlus customers will get 24 months Assured Buyback offer.