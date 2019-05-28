Just In
- 11 min ago Flipkart Month End Mobile Sale: Nokia 5.1 Plus, Honor 9N, Redmi 6, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more
- 48 min ago Vivo Y15 officially launched in India with triple rear cameras for Rs 13,990
- 1 hr ago How to get unlimited data benefits from Airtel broadband plans
- 2 hrs ago Moto Z4 briefly listed on Amazon with 48MP camera and 6.4-inch OLED display
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle 10 Mind-blowing Health Benefits Of Avocado
- News With Modi back, Pakistan will have no option but to change: Former R&AW official
- Movies Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi's Movie To Get A Wide Release In Hindi Belt; Is It A Risk?
- Automobiles Four Cylinder Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R To Debut At 2019 Tokyo Motor Show
- Sports ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh win toss, invite India to bat in warm-up game
- Finance After DHFL Crisis; Should You Still Be Investing In Company Deposits?
- Education BSEB Class 12th Compartment Result 2019 Released
- Travel The Crystal-Clear Waters Of Blue Lagoon In Meghalaya Beckons You To An Aquatic Adventure
Sangeetha Mobiles Partners With OnePlus To Celebrate 45th Anniversary
Here is another way to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus started its journey in India as an online exclusive brand. Now, OnePlus has partnered with Sangeetha to sell all OnePlus smartphones across the country. From the 29th of May, the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available on all 600 Sangeetha mobile stores across the country.
Sangeetha Mobiles has its presence over 9 different states in India with more than 600 mobile stores across the country. With this partnership, one can buy the latest OnePlus smartphones from a nearby Sangeetha store. From the 29th of May, both OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T will be available on Sangeetha Mobile, and the OnePlus 7 will go on sale in mid-June 2019.
New offers from Sangeetha Mobiles
Along with this partnership, OnePlus has also made a new announcement regarding an upcoming offer. Those who buy a smartphone from Sangeetha in the month of June 2019, the company is offering a fixed buyback offer up to 24 months.
Within the first 6 months, the company will offer 60% cash back, and if you plan to return the device between 6 months to 12 months, the company will offer 40%. Similarly, if you wish to return the device between 12 months and 18 months then you are entitled to receive 30% cashback. Lastly, if you return the device between 18 months to 24 months, Sangeetha will offer a flat cashback of 20% on the bill value. Using the cashback amount, one can buy a smartphone or accessories from Sangeetha mobile, and this offer is valid from the month of July.
Subhash Chandra, MD, Sangeetha Mobile said
The partnership between Sangeetha Mobiles and OnePlus was long overdue and this coming together of 2 great brands will break new grounds in mobile retail. To all the customers who had moved online to purchase OnePlus, its time to come back to Sangeetha. The partnership is also coinciding with Sangeetha's 45th Anniversary Sale where all OnePlus customers will get 24 months Assured Buyback offer.