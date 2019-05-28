ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sangeetha Mobiles Partners With OnePlus To Celebrate 45th Anniversary

    Here is another way to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro

    By
    |

    OnePlus started its journey in India as an online exclusive brand. Now, OnePlus has partnered with Sangeetha to sell all OnePlus smartphones across the country. From the 29th of May, the OnePlus 6T and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available on all 600 Sangeetha mobile stores across the country.

    Sangeetha Mobiles Partners With OnePlus To Celebrate 45th Anniversary

     

    Sangeetha Mobiles has its presence over 9 different states in India with more than 600 mobile stores across the country. With this partnership, one can buy the latest OnePlus smartphones from a nearby Sangeetha store. From the 29th of May, both OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 6T will be available on Sangeetha Mobile, and the OnePlus 7 will go on sale in mid-June 2019.

    New offers from Sangeetha Mobiles

    Along with this partnership, OnePlus has also made a new announcement regarding an upcoming offer. Those who buy a smartphone from Sangeetha in the month of June 2019, the company is offering a fixed buyback offer up to 24 months.

    Within the first 6 months, the company will offer 60% cash back, and if you plan to return the device between 6 months to 12 months, the company will offer 40%. Similarly, if you wish to return the device between 12 months and 18 months then you are entitled to receive 30% cashback. Lastly, if you return the device between 18 months to 24 months, Sangeetha will offer a flat cashback of 20% on the bill value. Using the cashback amount, one can buy a smartphone or accessories from Sangeetha mobile, and this offer is valid from the month of July.

    Subhash Chandra, MD, Sangeetha Mobile said

    The partnership between Sangeetha Mobiles and OnePlus was long overdue and this coming together of 2 great brands will break new grounds in mobile retail. To all the customers who had moved online to purchase OnePlus, its time to come back to Sangeetha. The partnership is also coinciding with Sangeetha's 45th Anniversary Sale where all OnePlus customers will get 24 months Assured Buyback offer.

    Read More About: sangeetha oneplus 7 pro oneplus news
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue