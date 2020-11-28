OnePlus 7T Available For Just Rs. 74; What's The Catch? News oi-Vivek

Yes, you read that right, the OnePlus 7T, which was launched in Q4 of 2019, is now available for Rs. 74 only. This was a phone launched for Rs. 39,999 in India and for $599 in the US.

In order to get the OnePlus 7T for Rs. 74, one needs to buy the OnePlus 8T by paying $799 (Rs. 59,086). Do note that, the offer is only available in the US as a part of the Black Friday Sale.

The OnePlus 7T was an immediate successor to the OnePlus 7 with a major design overhaul and hardware upgrade. It came with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz refresh-rate display, and a triple camera system with a telephoto lens.

This is an amazing deal, considering the fact that one can get two Android smartphones for just $800 (Rs. 59,160). Both phones offer great specs sheet and can easily last for at least two years without any issue.

Unlike most Android smartphones, OnePlus smartphones run on almost-stock Android OS with no bloatware whatsoever. Not just that, the company also offers regular software updates, and the OnePlus 7T will receive both Android 11 and Android 12 upgrades with added features.

This is definitely one of the best Black Friday, especially for those, who are planning to buy two smartphones for the price of one. The OnePlus 8T has features like 65W fast charging along with a 120Hz display, similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Both phones offer an FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both phones also share a glass sandwich design with a metal frame. The OnePlus 7T is a 4G smartphone, whereas the OnePlus 8T is a 5G smartphone. Given the US has a 5G network, the OnePlus 8T is an interesting choice for those who want an Android smartphone with a 5G capability.

