OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 6 Unique Designs Showcased By Company CEO

Recently, OnePlus is continuously hitting the headlines as the company revamped its logo officially and is highly anticipated to unveil the next-generation flagship models in the OnePlus 8 series as early as mid-April. Now, the company has once again hit the headlines for the new designs of its yesteryear models.

Well, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared new designs of earlier OnePlus smartphones. These seem to be potential designs to be adopted for future devices. We can expect to see some new designs as seen on the upcoming OnePlus 8 series smartphones to be launched in April. However, it is likely that the latest designs shared by the company CEO will not enter mass production for consumers.

OnePlus CEO Showcases Unique Designs

The design of the unreleased OnePlus units shared the company CEO via Twitter come show that they are testing various materials, colors and finishing than one can imagine. The company touts that these aspects decide the overall feel of a smartphone. Also, it adds that are much more to share soon.

We do more testing with colors, materials, and finishing ("CMF") than you could imagine, because that’s what decides the overall feel of a phone. We've got more to share soon, but until then, what’s your favorite out of these past devices? #NoDetailIsTooSmall pic.twitter.com/SCabnBrBjg — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 19, 2020

From the shared photos, we can see that there are six OnePlus smartphones placed together with one unit of OnePlus 5T, two units OnePlus 7T, and three units of OnePlus 6. Starting with the 7T, it appears to have a regular Glacier Blue color option and a White Marble option. The OnePlus 6 units are seen in a glossy white-and-cyan gradient unit, a Denim Blue option, and a matte white finish variant. And, the OnePlus 5T is seen in the Star Wars edition that went official in December 2017.

OnePlus Concept One

Even the previously showcased OnePlus Concept One smartphone was not put on sale commercially. This makes it evident that the company is not new to experiment with designs. It showcased the electrochromic glass panel that turns opaque or transparent to hide or reveal the rear cameras. Also, the device was showcased with a leather panel at the rear.

