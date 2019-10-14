OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLAren Edition Get OxygenOS Update News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 7T Pro debuted just a few days ago and has already received its first firmware update. The successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro is launched with a 90Hz display and runs on the Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. Notably, this update has been dished out just after the company's announcement of OxygenOS 10 based Android updates for all the devices after the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 7 Pro McLaren Edition is also getting an OxygenOS update.

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition OxygenOS Update Details

The OnePlus 7T Pro's first update carries a firmware build number Oxygen OS 10.0.1.HD01AA. It weighs around 109MB in size and brings camera improvements along with general bug fixes.

The update enhances the camera stability, improves photo quality and camera user experience. It can be downloaded manually from the settings menu. The update for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with the same firmware build (OxygenOS 10.0.1) and weighs 107MB. It brings the same camera improvements as the OnePlus 7T Pro's update along with the general bug fixes.

OnePlus 7T Pro Primary Hardware And Software Features

The OnePlus 7T Pro adorns a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. There is no notch on top and the display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset paired with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The OnePlus 7T Pro is launched with an Android 10 OS based Oxygen OS user interface.

In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a triple-camera setup which consists of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. Aiding the primary chipset is an 8MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 16MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The camera features include EIS, OIS, Panorama, HDR, Portrait, Slow-Motion, and 4K video recording. Similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a pop-up selfie camera consisting of a 16MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Backing up the smartphone is a 4,080mAh battery with a 30T Warp charge support.

