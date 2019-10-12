OnePlus 7T Pro First Sale On Amazon At 12:00 PM For Rs. 53,999 News oi-Vivek

OnePlus 7T Pro was recently unveiled at a launch event in London along with the OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition. The latest "Pro" model is finally going on sale on Amazon India at 12:00 PM today and here is everything you need to know about the phone and launch offers. Do note that the McLaren Edition will go on sale from a later date (November 5).

Price And Offers

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the device retails for Rs. 53,999. The device will be available via OnePlus's official website, Amazon, and OnePlus stores.

As per the launch offers, users with HDFC card can get an instant discount of Rs. 3,000. Besides, ICICI card users can also get a discount of Rs. 1,750. Amazon also offers additional discounts like six-months no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 3,000 off on flight booking, and 30 percent off on Amazon Music Festival pass.

OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 7T Pro bestows a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and HDR10+ certification. The display has dual curved edges with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is based on Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset -- the Snapdragon 855 Plus that claims to offer up to 15 percent increased graphics performance over the Snapdragon 855. The phone runs on Android 10 OS with OxygenOS 10 skin on top.

Just 7T Pro borrows the triple-camera setup from its predecessor with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. Besides, there is also a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

Though the hardware seems exactly identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro, the newest offering does offer some new features like support for macro photography and ultra-stable video recording. A 4,085 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for Warp Charge 30T and can charge from zero to 100 percent in less than 90 minutes.

Our Opinion On The OnePlus 7T Pro

If you already own the OnePlus 7 Pro, then the OnePlus 7T Pro might not be that of an upgrade. However, if you own a previous generation OnePlus smartphone (OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 5 series) then going for the 7T Pro does make sense.

