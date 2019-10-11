ENGLISH

    OxygenOS 10 Roadmap Revealed: These OnePlus Smartphones Will Get Android 10 Update

    OnePlus started its journey by launching its OnePlus One with CyanogenMod OS. With the OnePlus 2, the company started to develop its own custom software called the OxygenOS (HydrogenOS in China). The company is known for offering timely software and security updates for its entire line of smartphones. In fact, the Android 10 stable update for the OnePlus 7 Pro released within the 16 days of its official release.

    OxygenOS 10 Roadmap Revealed

     

    At the OnePlus 7T Pro's launch event, the company officially confirmed that the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6T MacLaren Edition, OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7 Pro will receive Oxygen OS 10 update based on Android 10 OS.

    OxygenOS feels a lot like stock Android OS with some added tweaks to make it better. In fact, OxygenOS 10 has introduced new iPhone-like gestures that were recently introduced on Android 10.

    OxygenOS 10 Update Roadmap

    The OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will come with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. Whereas, the OxygenOS 10 update is already released for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. These smartphones are likely to receive two more major Android software updates.

    The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, and the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will receive the beta version of the Oxygen OS 10 from October 2019. And the stable update will be rolled out by November 2019. The OnePlus 6 series of smartphones will receive one more major software update.

     

    Lastly, the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition will not get any beta build of the OxygenOS 10. Instead, the stable update for these smartphones will be available in Q2 2020. Do note that, the OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 will be the last major software update for the OnePlus 5 series.

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones android 10

