OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Design And Renders Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the successor of OnePlus 7 series in India next month. The Chinese manufacturer will be introducing the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro both of which have been splashing online via leaks. In the latest developments, the renders of special edition OnePlus 7T Pro has been tipped online. Following are the details:

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Leaked Renders:

The renders have been tipped via 91mobiles and OnLeaks revealing the display and processor of the special edition. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is said to come with a 6.67-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. For security, it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. While the resolution is undisclosed, we can expect a QHD+ panel similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The major upgrade which it gets over the Pro variant is the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. The RAM and storage configurations are unknown. For imaging, this special edition is likely to offer a triple-camera module on the rear panel stacked vertically. There is no primary difference noted between the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition with the leaks.

OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition Design:

The leaks suggest there will be hardly any difference in the design of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition and the OnePlus 7T Pro. It's primarily a new color variant with design cues as the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Both the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePLus 7T Pro McLaren Edition are said to come with an edge-to-edge display and a pop-up selfie camera module.

The McLaren Edition has been tipped with a textured rear pattern with orange accents starting from the center of both ends covering the bottom. The volume rockers will be placed on the left of the device, while the right edge will house the power key and the alert slider.

There will be a USB Type-C port at the bottom which doubles up as the audio port and also a speaker grill and antenna. As for the launch, the company has scheduled an event on September 26 in India where it will be introducing the new models.

