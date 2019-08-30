OnePlus 7T Specifications And Launch Date Surfaces Online News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently unveiled its first R&D Center in India and the company executives did re-affirm that there will be no change in the launch of the T series smartphones in the second of 2019. Now, according to the latest leak, the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro will launch in India on September 26th in New Delhi.

The leakster Ishan Agarwal has also confirmed the specifications of the OnePlus 7T, which does seem like a huge upgrade considering the specs sheet of the OnePlus 7.

#OnePlus7T and 7T Pro launching on 26 Sep in Delhi

OP7T Info:

-8+128GB & 8+256GB, Frosted Silver & Haze Blue

-6.55" 2K Super AMOLED 90hz Display with Smaller Notch

-SD855+

-3800mAH Battery

-48MP+16MP+12MP Camera, 16MP Front, 960FPS 10 Sec. SlowMo, Wide Angle Video and Nightscape pic.twitter.com/0LWK8uLcG9 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 29, 2019

OnePlus 7T Specifications

According to the leak, the smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 2K or QHD+ resolution that runs at 90Hz. Just like the OnePlus 7, the device has a water-drop notch at the top and the screen is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The device will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. This could be the first smartphone to launch in India based on the aforementioned chipset.

As per the optics, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 48MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Besides, the phone also comes with a 16MP selfie camera with support for face unlock.

The phone is touted to offer camera-centric features like 960fps super slow-motion video recording, wide-angle video recording, and Nightscape. A 3800 mAh battery fuels the smartphone with support for Dash or Warp charging. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to launch with Android 10 with Oxygen OS skin on top.

Our Opinion On The OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T has received a major upgrade in almost all the departments. Considering the improvements, the smartphone might cost a bit more than the OnePlus 7, which comes with a starting price of Rs. 32,999. Stay tuned to GizBot for more coverage on the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T.

