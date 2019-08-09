OnePlus 7T Pro Live Images Leak Showing Front And Rear Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few days back, the alleged live images of the OnePlus 7T Pro hit the web. It showed a design similar to that of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Now, another set of photos speculated to be that of the upcoming device has surfaced online. This time, the device seems to be clad in a protective case concealing its design though its rear is visible to some extent.

OnePlus 7T Pro Live Images Leak

The newly leaked images on Weibo claimed to be those of the OnePlus 7T Pro give us a glance at the front and rear design of the smartphone. The smartphone features a notch-less display hinting that there will be a pop-up selfie camera at its top. The edges seem to be curved and the bottom bezels are very thin with a prominent speaker.

Moving on to its rear, the OnePlus 7T Pro appears to arrive in a blue colored case and the device is seen through the gaps in the case. The leaked image of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone shows the presence of triple camera sensors stacked vertically at the upper half of the device's rear. Among these, two camera sensors are positioned together and there appears to be a gap between the second and third sensors. The LED flash is positioned below the camera module.

Notably, the rear panel does not show the presence of a fingerprint sensor. This makes us believe that there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device similar to the newly launched OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T Pro. But we cannot consider these images to be authentic as these are mere leaks.

What To Expect From OnePlus 7T Pro

Usually, OnePlus launches T edition models in a few months of launching the regular flagship smartphones. The idea behind launching these T edition devices is to improve the key specifications and retain the design. This hints that there could be a possibility for the OnePlus 7T Pro to look exactly like the OnePlus 7 Pro but feature enhanced specifications.

We can expect the OnePlus 7T Pro to arrive with the new Snapdragon 855+ SoC, improved cameras, new color options and support for 5G connectivity. From the previous launch pattern followed by the company, we can expect the smartphone to be unveiled in November this year.

