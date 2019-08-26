Just In
OnePlus 7T Renders Leak, Show Triple Cameras In Circular Module At Its Rear
Recently, we have been coming across leaks and speculations revealing details about the next generation OnePlus smartphone. After a slew of leaks, the 360-degree video of the OnePlus 7T has emerged online shedding light on the triple rear cameras within a circular module.
Last week, the leaked schematics and renders of the alleged OnePlus 7T Pro hinted at the presence of a circular camera module. However, there was no clarity regarding the camera sensors and other specifications. Now, PriceBaba and @OnLeaks have collaborated to reveal the high-resolution renders and a 360-degree video of the alleged OnePlus 7T.
Leaked OnePlus 7T Render
The video and renders show the OnePlus 7T in a glossy black avatar. There seems to be a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. While the front design appears to be quite reminiscent to that of its predecessor, the rear is different with a circular camera arrangement. Even the leaked sketches revealed a similar camera arrangement.
OnePlus 7T Camera Design
In the circular camera module, there seem to be three camera sensors with an LED flash below the camera sensors. Two sensors are at the periphery surrounded by an arrowhead-like design that adds to the aesthetics of the device. For now, there is no word regarding the type of sensors or the resolution. At the front, the waterdrop notch seems to house the camera and a thin earpiece sits between the display and frame.
At the right edge, there are the power button and alert slider while the left edge houses the volume rocker. The SIM slot, speaker and USB Type-C port seem to be placed at the bottom. The rear of the smartphone seems to be glossy finish along with curved edges. The camera bump appears to be visible as in the previous devices from the company.
What We Think
We can expect the OnePlus 7T to be an incremental upgrade to the existing smartphone. It might be launched with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and other aspects that we have already seen on the OnePlus 7. We are yet to get an official confirmation regarding the specifications. However, the India launch is slated to happen on September 26.
