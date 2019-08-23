OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Sketches Show Circular Camera Module News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are just a little over three months old and we are already coming across rumors and leaks regarding the next-generation model - OnePlus 7T Pro. Also, the company is all set to unveil the long-rumored OnePlus TV sometime soon. Now, a fresh leaks reveals the alleged design of the 7T Pro.

Noted tipster Evan Blass has taken to Twitter to share the alleged sketches of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. The device appears to feature a circular camera module similar to the likes of the Lumia phones launched in the past.

OnePlus 7T Pro Design Leaks

The leaked sketches depict the product's circular camera module but it does not show the number of sensors. We came across such a design back in December 2018 via a photo let out by the tipster. It showed the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau and a new radical design for the OnePlus photo. It showed the clear view of the device in white and red colors featuring a huge circular camera bump.

However, there are chances for the 7T Pro to arrive with a similar camera as the OnePlus 7 Pro launched in May this year with three camera sensors. If this happens to be true, we can expect it to feature three camera sensors stacked vertically.

OnePlus 7T Pro Rumors

When it comes to specifications, the OnePlus 7T Pro is believed to be an incremental upgrade to the OnePlus 7 Pro. We can expect it to feature a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It is likely to be launched with a QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 7T Pro's triple cameras at the rear are to comprise a regular RGB sensor, ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. The handset is speculated to be announced in select markets on October 10 and go on sale on October 15. The India launch date of the device appears to fall on September 26.

What We Think

Given that the OnePlus 7T Pro could be launched sometime soon with slightly upgraded specifications, we can expect the device to be priced relative higher. And, it could be a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Note10 series launched recently and other flagships coming soon.

Best Mobiles in India