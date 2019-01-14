OnePlus 7 prototype image leaked, expected to come with pop-up camera

OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone in India on October 29 last year. Just after the launch of the phone, there are multiple leaks about the next-gen OnePlus smartphone. According to a new leak, the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a huge design upgrade, and the positioning of the front camera might also be changed on the flagship phone.

According to a report from SlashLeaks, the OnePlus 7 prototype image has been leaked. The image is seen alongside the OnePlus 6T, the leaked render clearly focused on the top portion of the screen of both the smartphones. The image shows an all-screen display on the alleged OnePlus 7 without any notch design like the one which is there on OnePlus 6T.

While looking at the image we noted that the front camera of the OnePlus 7 is removed from the front panel to offer all-screen front with almost zero bezels. This prototype image also indicates that the OnePlus 7 might come with a pop-up slider camera design, just like the one which Vivo used in its NEX and Honor Magic 2. But there is also a possibility that the company will equip the camera module on the bottom chin, but it is almost 2-year-old design.

Meanwhile, the upcoming OnePlus 7 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 processor, along with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is also said to run on Android 9.0 Pie. On the camera part, the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a triple camera-setup on the back along with major upgrades.

The launch of the upcoming OnePlus 7 is expected by May or June this year. But we can also expect an announcement during the MWC 2019 which will be organised in Barcelona, Spain.

