OnePlus 7T Pro To Support Warp Charge 30T: 50 Percent Charge In 20 Minutes

As we get closer to the launch of the next-generation OnePlus devices, leaks and speculations have started to pour-in. A recent leak from the known leakester Ishan Agarwal confirmed that the OnePlus 7T will also come with a 2K AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Now, the updated thread suggests the possible specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

According to the tweet, the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro will support Warp Charge 30T, which is a new proprietary fast-charging standard from the company. The Pro models feature a 4080 mAh battery that can charge from 0 to 50 in 20 minutes and 0 to 100 percent in 65 minutes.

Indeed, #OnePlus7TPro looks similar to the 7 Pro. Most updates on software side, hardware remains same with SD855+ addition. Android 10, 4080mAH Battery. Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A, 0-50% in 20min, 0-100 in 65min) in both 7T Phones. A new Macro mode, HEVC, Hybrid Image Stabilization. pic.twitter.com/OfAXXHMCe1 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 30, 2019

One Of The First Phone With Android 10 OS

The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro will run on Android 10 OS with added an added layer of customization in the name of Oxygen OS. Both models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

As per the cameras, the OnePlus 7T Pro will retain the triple camera setup from the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. Besides, the camera dept will receive new software-based features like HEVC, Hybrid Image Stabilization, and a macro mode. Going by the name, the Hybrid Image Stabilization is expected to combine OIS and EIS to offer stable photos and videos.

Our Opinion On The OnePlus 7T Pro

Considering the possible new features of the OnePlus 7T Pro, the smartphone is almost identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro, except for the slightly faster charging time and the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. The remaining features that are based on software are likely to trickle-down to the OnePlus 7 Pro with a software update.

