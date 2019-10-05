Just In
OnePlus 7T Pro Notify Me Page Live On Amazon: Launch Expected Soon
OnePlus 7T is likely to get a Pro variant as suggested by the leaks earlier. Recently, an HDFC offer page listing indicated a launch in the mid of October. Now, it seems that the company might finally introduce the device. The OnePlus 7T Pro has now been spotted on Amazon which hints at an imminent launch.
OnePlus 7T Pro Spotted On Amazon
The OnePlus 7T Pro's notify me page has gone live on Amazon. The online listing confirms the previously suggested October 10 launch date. Notably, the global launch event is likely to be held in London.
The device is likely to be available starting October 15 in India; at least, that's what the HDFC bank's SmartBuy offer page suggested. The OnePlus 7T Pro was listed along with other OnePlus 7 series smartphones and the smart TV Q1/Q1 Pro.
OnePlus 7T Pro Rumored Specifications And Features
The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to come with a similar design trait as its predecessor - the OnePlus 7 Pro. But will make use of an upgraded octa-core Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform.This chipset is also powering the recently launched OnePlus 7T.
It might come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. In the software department, we can expect it to come pre-loaded with Android 10 based OxygenOS user interface (similar to the OnePlus 7T).
The device is likely to retain the vertically aligned triple-rear camera setup, however, an additional sensor would have made sense. It would be interesting to see if there are any major upgrades in the camera sensors compared to its precursor.
The OnePlus 7T might flaunt a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. But unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro which offered a pop-up selfie camera, this one is said to come with a selfie camera tucked inside a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is said to get its power from a 4,080 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T.
