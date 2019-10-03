ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7T Pro Slated For October; Might Make OnePlus 7T Redundant

    By
    |

    OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 7T last month in India. The Chinese manufacturer was also expected to unveil the OnePlus 7T Pro, but only announced the standard variant alongside the OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro. However, it seems that the device might go official in the mid of October. Details are as follows:

    OnePlus 7T Pro Launch And Availability Details

    The OnePlus 7T Pro is said to be launched on October 10 in London. While the company has not revealed any specific details on its launch and pricing, a SmartBuy offer page for HDFC Bank customers indicates a mid-October launch date in India.

    The listing also hints instant discount offers on the OnePlus devices including the recently launched OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro. Going by the listing, the OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to be available on sale at OnePlus' official website, OnePlus Exclusive stores, and official partners like Reliance Digital and Croma starting October 10, 2019.

    It is said to be available on Amazon starting October 15. It is worth noting that the listing doesn't reveal the pricing, but mentions various offers that can be availed on the purchase.

    The HDFC Bank credit or debit cardholders will get an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 while making the purchase from any of the aforementioned platforms. Notably, this offer is not valid for the HDFC Bank commercial or corporate cards. Things will be clearer as we approach the launch date.

    OnePlus 7T Pro Expected Specifications And Features

    The OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to offer a similar design approach as the standard OnePlus 7T. The device might draw its power from the Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

    It is expected to ship with Android 10 OS and a 4,080 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge support. We might see a high-resolution Fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a triple/quad-camera setup.

     

    We want the OnePlus 7T Pro to come with some notable upgrades over the recently launched OnePlus 7T. While the latter is equipped with a triple-lens setup, it would only make sense if the OnePlus 7T offers an additional sensor.

    Moreover, we expect the smartphone to offer a Fluid display similar to the standard variant. But, it would be better that the company opts for a 120Hz display considering the Asus ROG Phone II offers this panel under Rs. 40,000.

    Having said that, it makes us think whether buying the OnePlus 7T is a good decision at the moment considering a better offering is round the corner.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
