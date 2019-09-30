OnePlus 7T Next Update To Add 960fps@720P Slow-Motion, 4K Video Recording News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 7T, the latest offering by OnePlus was officially launched last week in India with some capable hardware. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro and was said to offer 960-fps slow-motion video feature, however, it doesn't have this feature inbuilt. But, that won't be the case going forward and the device is said to receive some new camera features with the next update. Here is everything you need to know:

OnePlus 7T To Get New Camera Features

OnePlus 7T will be getting two new camera features with the next update. OnePlus has confirmed that the device will be getting 4K video and 960-fps@720p slow-motion video recording with its first update.

The device is said to come with a 4K video-recording feature with the telephoto sensors, however, as of now, it can record only FHD videos on using the ultra-wide-angle sensor. OnePlus has not revealed by when it will release the firmware with these new camera features. However, with the company confirming these features we can expect a rollout anytime soon.

OnePlus 7T Hardware And Software Features

The OnePlus 7T is equipped with a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support. It offers a waterdrop notch and slim bezels all around. The display delivers a peak brightness of 1000 nits making it suitable to use outdoors specifically under direct sunlight.

The device is backed by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset which is said to deliver improved performance over the standard Snapdragon 855 SoC. The chipset is clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The device comes pre-loaded with Android 10-based Oxygen OS UI.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7T sports a triple-lens camera module which is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom.

For selfies and video calling, the waterdrop notch packs a 16MP snapper.

Backing up the smartphone is a 3,800 mAh battery which is accompanied by a Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

