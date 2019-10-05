ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7T First OxygenOS Update Improves Camera Stability And User Experience

    By
    |

    OnePlus 7T made a debut last month alongside the OnePlus TV Q1 and the Q1 Pro. It has been only a few weeks since the official launch and it has received its first OxygenOS-based Android update. The update comes with a bunch of improvements, bug fixes and improves the user experience. Let's have a look at update details:

    OnePlus 7T First OxygenOS Update Improves Camera Stability

     

    OnePlus 7T OxygenOS Update

    OnePlus 7T is receiving an OxygenOS 10.0.3 update in batches. The mass rollout is expected to be completed in the coming days. An update notification will be available on the respective units, but you can also check it manually.

    As for the changelog, the update brings improvements to the camera stability for enhanced imaging quality. It brings fixes for some general bugs and improves the overall user experience as well.

    Notably, some previous leaks suggested two new camera features including 4K video and 960-fps@720p slow-motion video recording with the next major update. But, it seems that it could be a while before these features are introduced for the OnePlus 7T.

    OnePlus 7T Key Specifications And Features

    The OnePlus 7T bestows a 5.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with HDR 10 and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display offers 1000 nits of peak brightness and packs a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

    It gets its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The smartphone sports a triple-lens camera setup that offers a 48MP primary sensor clubbed with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom.

    The device ships with Android 10 OS and is backed by a 3,800 mAh battery. It comes with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

    OnePlus 7T India Price Details

    The OnePlus 7T 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,999, while the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs. 39,999. You can choose from two color options - Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
