    OnePlus 8 Case Renders Leak In HD Ahead Of Launch

    By
    |

    Come this April 14 and the OnePlus 8 series of flagship smartphones will be official. And, it won't be an exaggeration to say that we expect numerous leaks to shed more light on these upcoming devices in the meantime. Already, it is highly anticipated that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will also be unveiled along with these smartphones.

    OnePlus 8 Renders
     

    Previous leaks have already given us a hint of what we can expect from the OnePlus 8 series including key specifications, design, color options, etc. Now, a slew of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro official cases have been leaked in high resolution by the Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal via GSMArena.

    OnePlus 8 Cases Leak

    In addition to the Smoky Purple and standard Black cases, we can see the addition of a new Sandstone Cyan color variant as well. And, when it comes to materials, we have a Nylon Bumper case, a Karbon Bumper case, and a Transparent case. Notably, these options are believed to be meant for the OnePlus 8, which will be the vanilla variant of the smartphone.

    Notably, the leaked case renders are identical to those that were leaked previously. It hints at the presence of vertically aligned camera sensors and a quad-camera module. The OnePlus 8 is believed to feature triple cameras as in the OnePlus 7T along with a fourth ToF sensor and laser focus that will be positioned towards the left of the camera arrangement.

    OnePlus 8 Price Leaks
     

    OnePlus 8 Price Leaks

    When it comes to the leaked pricing that hit the web last week, the OnePlus 8 is likely to be priced at EUR 729 (approx. Rs. 60,700) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. It is also said that there will be a high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at EUR 835 (approx. Rs. 69,500). The OnePlus 8 Pro appears to be relatively more expensive priced at a little over EUR 1000 (approx. Rs. 84,000).

    Notably, this is the European pricing and we can expect the smartphones to be launched at relatively reasonable pricing in India. After all, OnePlus has established the name of being the most affordable flagship smartphones that can compete with premium offerings.

    What To Expect

    What To Expect

    At the launch event slated for April 14, we can expect the company to unveil the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z. Alongside these three smartphones, it is also believed to take the wraps off the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones. This pair of earphones has been teased by the company officially revealing its alleged design.

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 9:38 [IST]
    X