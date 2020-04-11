OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Official Teaser Reveals Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is geared up to unveil it's next-generation flagship smartphones in the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. Along with these flagship smartphones, the company is expected to unveil the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, an upcoming pair of Bullets Wireless earphones.

Now, OnePlus teased the design of the Bullets Wireless Z officially. The design shown in the teaser is in line with the renders that we have seen in the previous leaks. Let's take a look at the details of the same from below.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Teaser

The official OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z teaser on Twitter shows that the upcoming pair of earphones will feature silicone eartips. It is seen in the glossy blue color option in this teaser. Previous leaks have shown the pair of wireless earphones in other color options such as black, white and green. The official teaser image comes with the caption "Got something up our zleeves". And, the word zleeves hints that it could be the Bullets Wireless Z earphones.

As of now, the company has not revealed anything regarding the launch date or timing of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. However, it is believed that the earphones will be announced on April 14 alongside the OnePlus 8 series including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite aka OnePlus Z. Also, previous leaks have hinted that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z could be more affordable than the previously launched Bullets Wireless 2.

What To Expect

One of the recent reports revealed that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z could feature fast charging support. It is claimed to deliver 10 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charging time. And, on a full charge, the upcoming earphones is said to deliver 20 hours of playback.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones is claimed to feature IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The other notable feature is said to be 110ms of Bluetooth latency.

