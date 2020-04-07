OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z To Support Warp Charge, Reveals Report News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is all set to take the wraps off the next-generation flagship smartphones under the OnePlus 8 series on April 14 via an online event. Apart from these smartphones, the company seems to be all set to launch a few other accessories including a new pair of wireless headphones with fast charging support.

We have already come across reports suggesting what we can expect from the pair of wireless headphones. Now, a fresh report reveals that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z could be launched with a slew of interesting features as detailed below.

OnePlus Wireless Bullets Z Details

As per a report by Pricebaba in collaboration with the well-known Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is believed to be launched with a battery life of up to 20 hours along with support for warp charging. This means that the earphones will get 10 hours of usage time on charging it for just 10 minutes.

Besides these, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is believed to arrive with IP55 certification for water and dust resistance. It also notes that there could be support for improved Bluetooth latency of 110ms, which will make it better than Apple AirPods Pro with a latency of 144ms. The improved latency means that there will be only a slight delay in the audio when using the upcoming OnePlus wireless headphones.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z: What We Know

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones. The details revealed for now are only speculations and we need to wait for an official confirmation. Given that the OnePlus 8 smartphones are slated to be launched next week, we can expect more clarity regarding the same to be out in the coming days. Also, we will get to know if the company is in plans to launch any other accessories along with the OnePlus 8 series.

