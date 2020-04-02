ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, 30W Wireless Charger Likely Pegged To Launch Soon

    By
    |

    Recently, OnePlus teased an upcoming pair of wireless earphones hinting that the company is in plans to foray into the truly wireless earbuds market segment. It was expected that the OnePlus truly wireless earbuds could be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series smartphones on April 14.

    OnePlus Accessories Coming Soon
     

    Now, the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal via 91mobiles has shared some information regarding the same. The report notes that the company is in plans to take the wraps off a pair of wireless earphones likely to be dubbed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Details

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Details

    Well, the report notes that the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z will not be the first pair of truly wireless earbuds from the company. However, it could be a more affordable variant of the Bullets Wireless 2. It is believed that the earphones will be similar to that of the Bullets Wireless 2 in terms of design with red color accents around the case and silicone eartips.

    Notably, the previous teaser from the company also highlighted the same design. And, it is likely to come with Bluetooth 5.0, noise cancellation, a USB Type-C port, and easy pairing with OnePlus smartphones.

     

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Launch Date
     

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Launch Date

    Though there is no official confirmation regarding the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, the report goes on speculating that this pair of wireless headphones could be launched soon. However, there is no clarity regarding the exact launch date of the same. Also, it rules out the chances of the same to be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones on April 14.

    OnePlus Wireless Charger Expected

    OnePlus Wireless Charger Expected

    Furthermore, the report notes that the company could be in plans to introduce a new wireless charger likely dubbed OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger alongside the upcoming smartphones on April 14. Rumors point out that the OnePlus 8 Pro will address one of the pain points of users by supporting up to 30W wireless charging.

    Though speculations point out at the presence of a wireless charger from the company, there is no clarity regarding the same, its looks, pricing and other details. Even an official confirmation is not there as yet. The only detail that is known for now is that this wireless charger will support up to 30W charging output.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news accessories
    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 9:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X