OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, 30W Wireless Charger Likely Pegged To Launch Soon

Now, the well-known tipster Ishan Agarwal via 91mobiles has shared some information regarding the same. The report notes that the company is in plans to take the wraps off a pair of wireless earphones likely to be dubbed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Details

Well, the report notes that the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z will not be the first pair of truly wireless earbuds from the company. However, it could be a more affordable variant of the Bullets Wireless 2. It is believed that the earphones will be similar to that of the Bullets Wireless 2 in terms of design with red color accents around the case and silicone eartips.

Notably, the previous teaser from the company also highlighted the same design. And, it is likely to come with Bluetooth 5.0, noise cancellation, a USB Type-C port, and easy pairing with OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Launch Date

Though there is no official confirmation regarding the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, the report goes on speculating that this pair of wireless headphones could be launched soon. However, there is no clarity regarding the exact launch date of the same. Also, it rules out the chances of the same to be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones on April 14.

OnePlus Wireless Charger Expected

Furthermore, the report notes that the company could be in plans to introduce a new wireless charger likely dubbed OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger alongside the upcoming smartphones on April 14. Rumors point out that the OnePlus 8 Pro will address one of the pain points of users by supporting up to 30W wireless charging.

Though speculations point out at the presence of a wireless charger from the company, there is no clarity regarding the same, its looks, pricing and other details. Even an official confirmation is not there as yet. The only detail that is known for now is that this wireless charger will support up to 30W charging output.