OnePlus Truly Wireless Earbuds Teased Hinting Imminent Launch

OnePlus is one of the successful brands in the affordable premium smartphone market segment. The company has already ventured into the headphones category with the launch of the Bullets wireless headphones. And, there were claims that it is pairing on a pair of truly wireless earbuds, which is the latest trend.

Recently, there was confirmation that OnePlus 8 series smartphones will be launched on April 14. And, a teaser confirms that the truly wireless earbuds will also be launched alongside the new set of flagship smartphones. Even a promotional teaser that surfaced online back in late 2019 suggested that the same.

OnePlus Wireless Earbuds Teased

In a recent development, OnePlus India seems to be teasing the launch of a pair of truly wireless earbuds via its Twitter handle. Though there is no specific word regarding the device or its features, the tweet shares an image of both the OnePlus Bullets Wireless models hinting that it is teasing a pair of wireless earbuds.

Looking at the way to free your music or looking at a sign🤔

Maybe both! pic.twitter.com/1FJ49Ov578 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 29, 2020

OnePlus Earbuds: What To Expect

Going by existing speculations, the OnePlus earbuds could retain the shape and color scheme that we saw in the Bullets wireless earbuds. There could be red accents in the earbuds while it will have a cord-free experience as it is a pair of wireless earbuds. This means that the wireless earbuds could have silicone ear tips for improved comfort and fit.

The upcoming OnePlus wireless earbuds is believed to feature active noise cancellation as this feature is seen in the premium offerings in the category such as Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The other features that we can expect include Bluetooth 5, easy pair features and a few other latest features that are expected in the truly wireless earbuds category in 2020.

What We Think

As of now, only these details are known about the OnePlus truly wireless earbuds for now. We can expect the brand to reveal further details in the coming days as the OnePlus 8 series is all set to be launched in a couple of weeks. Notably, recent reports have revealed that the OnePlus 8 Lite could hit the market with the moniker OnePlus Z and the company is expected to revive the OnePlus X series this year.

