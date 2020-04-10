OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch Next Week News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 8 series is officially making an entry into the market on April 14. The company will be hosting the event online due to the epidemic situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak. With the approaching launch date, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro's details are being tipped consistently. Just recently, the camera samples of the Pro model were shared online. Now, the pricing of both smartphones has been tipped ahead of the launch.

OnePlus 8 Series Expected Pricing

Starting with the standard OnePlus 8, the device is said to be available starting at EUR 729 (approx Rs. 60,784) for the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model. There is also a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model which is said to launch with EUR 835 (approx Rs. 69,407) price tag.

One the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to launch with EUR 930 (roughly Rs. 77,297) price label for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. As for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, it is said to come with a retail price of EUR 1,020 (Rs. 84,803 approx).

But, these are the leaked prices; specifically of the European region. The company might launch both smartphones with a different price tag in different markets including India. Moreover, the company is well known in the country for its feature-rich smartphones that are packed with flagship hardware and yet retails at a comparatively lower price tag than its competition.

This has been the secret for OnePlus' success in India for long. While the exact details on the pricing of OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro in the country are yet to be revealed, some leaks have indicated at an increased price. However, we can only be sure of the actual pricing once the company takes off the wraps from both devices on April 14.

via

