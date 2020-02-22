OnePlus 8 Launch Will Happen As Usual With Both Online And Offline Events News oi-Vivek

A few reports suggest that OnePlus might launch its next smartphone -- the OnePlus 8 soon than the usual time frame. Now, another report stirred up the launch of the OnePlus 8, stating that the company does not host an offline event due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, OnePlus has issued an official statement, stating that rumors of canceling the OnePlus 8's offline launch event are false, and the company will have both online and offline events for the launch of the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones.

It is speculated that the OnePlus 8 is likely to offer new features such as IP rating for water-resistant and wireless charging support to make them compete against the likes of iPhones and Galaxy S series smartphones.

The company has also confirmed that some of the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones will feature a 2K AMOLED display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz to give an edge over the competition.

The company is likely to launch three models under this series and they are likely to be called the OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, whereas the OnePlus 8 Lite is likely to feature a mid-tier chipset.

Thanks to the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be the first set of smartphones with 5G network support. All three models will run on Android 10 OS with custom OxygenOS 10 skin on top, possibly with new features.

As per the pricing, the OnePlus 8 might cost around Rs. 35,000, and the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be priced well over Rs. 45,000. Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to cost less than Rs. 30,000.

