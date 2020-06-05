OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro To Get Enhanced Camera Performance With Latest OxygenOS Update News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus OxygenOS custom skin with a couple of new updates is rolling out on the latest OnePlus 8 series. There are system optimizations, camera enhancements, better gaming performance, and more coming to the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The May 2020 Android security patch should bring along these new features.

OnePlus 8 Gets Camera Enhancements

Some of the key features coming to the camera include the H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size. This also allows shooting more without compromising on quality. OnePlus has also optimized the click animation for the camera shutter, which makes the photo-taking experience smoother and stabler. Also, the auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature has been added to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Gaming Features

OnePlus has partnered with Epic Games to provide a better experience for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users. This means, there's a one-step installation for Epic Games like Fortnite from the Game Space. Furthermore, various system-wide bug fixes have been enabled and optimized with this OxygenOS update.

OnePlus OxygenOS System Update

This is probably a long list of enhanced features for both OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OxygenOS update comes with the Android Security Patch to 2020.05 and the updated GMS package 2020.03. There are plenty of other optimizations including touch and interaction experience, expanded screenshot for a few scenes, optimized power consumption performance for extended battery life, and more.

Speaking of batteries, the OnePlus 8 Pro specifically get optimized wireless charging stability with the new update. Also, there is updated pocket mode to minimize mistouches; which also includes unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother.

There are a couple of updates coming to the Messages app, where users can now access the 'Delete' button right in the notifications bar. OnePlus has also added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings. This means that incoming messages with specified keywords will not be blocked.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Network Enhancements

Another update coming via the OxygenOS update is to the network of the latest OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus notes that there is improved stability of communication, better performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers, and optimized network latency for online games for a smoother experience.

