OnePlus 8 Pro “Will Be The Most Beautiful OnePlus Phone” Says Pete Lau

It is almost evident that OnePlus will start the year 2020 probably by introducing a folding smartphone at CES. In the later part of the year, the company is likely to launch three smartphones -- the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite.

Now, according to a report from cnTechPost, Pete Lau -- founder of OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the most beautiful OnePlus phone ever at an event in Beijing, China.

Leaks and speculations suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will go for a punch-hole display design instead of a pop-up selfie camera. The brand is most likely to maintain a higher screen-to-body ratio with a dual-curved display design.

Besides, a few reports also suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a QHD+ AMOLED display with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. As of now, the Asus ROG Phone II is the only phone in the market that has a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

At the back of the phone, the OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to include a quad-camera setup, possibly with a 60MP primary camera, a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a 3D ToF depth sensor.

The smartphone is most likely to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with support for 5G in select markets. The device is likely to be limited to the 4G network in India.

As per the pricing, the OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to be cost similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro with a minimum of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Similarly, the company also likely to introduce a high-end variant of the same, possibly with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

