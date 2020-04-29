OnePlus 8 Series Pre-booking Offers Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Sale Starts From May 11

ENGLISH

    OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone series - the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro this month via an online event. The OnePlus 8 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 41,999 and the elder sibling at Rs. 54,999. From today onwards, the company has started taking pre-booking for the smartphones on Amazon India.

    Pre-Book OnePlus 8 Smartphone And Receive Rs. 1,000 Cash Back

     

    You can pre-book the smartphone via gift card ahead of the May 11 sale date. Meanwhile, the company is also offering discounts and cashback on the phones.

    How To Avail Cashback With OnePlus 8 And OnePlus 8 Pro Purchase

    • Purchase Rs. 1,000 OnePlus e-Gift card on Amazon India between April 29 and May 10 and receive a cashback of Rs. 1,000.
    • First, you have to visit the OnePlus 8 series page on Amazon.in email gift card page.
    • Now you have to choose the denomination of Rs. 1,000 or more and purchase the gift card.
    • The gift card will be directly sent to your registered email address which contains a coupon code which you can use it to purchase the smartphone.
    • Use the coupon code to purchase the OnePlus 8 or the 8 Pro between May 11 and June 30.
    • You will receive a cashback of R. 1,000 on your Amazon Pay account within 30 days from the date of purchase.

    Apart from Amazon India website, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to be available for sale via OnePlus India official website and offline stores from May 11. The company is also planning to sell the Limited Edition Pop-up Box in the country starting at Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 60,999 respectively.

    Meanwhile, the company did not reveal the sale date for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z which is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. However, we still don't know how the OnePlus will manage the supply chain and order deliveries incase the lockdown period extends in the country.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 12:07 [IST]
