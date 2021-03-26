OnePlus 8T Price Dropped In India; Better Buy Than OnePlus 9R? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 9 series launch is the talk of the town. With its Hasselblad cameras and upgraded features, the OnePlus 9 series seem to have a lot to offer. That said, OnePlus is now permanently dropping the price of the previous smartphone. The OnePlus 8T price has been slashed in India and now starts at Rs. 40,499 for the base model.

OnePlus 8T New Price, Offers

Simply put, the OnePlus 8T has received a price cut of Rs. 2,500 making it an attractive offer. The OnePlus 8T is available in two models - the 8GB+128GB now costs Rs. 40,499 and the 12GB+256GB costs 43,499.

To note, this is a permanent price cut that is reflecting on all major e-commerce outlets, including the OnePlus India page. Additionally, the OnePlus 8T buyers can get an additional 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 500 on select American Express cards.

OnePlus 8T Features

The flagship OnePlus 8T flaunts a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It includes a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome lens. Additionally, there's a 16MP camera in the punch-hole cutout for selfies.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T draws power from the Snapdragon 865 chipset with Adreno 650 GPU. The 5G processor also includes up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage, without any memory expansion support. There's a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus 8T Or OnePlus 9R?

OnePlus brought in the OnePlus 9R, which is a slightly trimmed down version of the OnePlus 9 ad the Pro model. Most of the features on the OnePlus 9R are similar to the OnePlus 8T - except for the chipset. OnePlus has brought in a couple of upgrades and revamped the camera and the display features of the OnePlus 9R

Looking at the price perspective, the OnePlus 9R starts from Rs. 39,999 and the OnePlus 8T costs Rs. 40,499. With nearly identical price tags, the OnePlus 9R makes a better choice to get. At least, you'll be getting the latest features out-of-the-box.

