OnePlus 8T Pro Will Not Launch Alongside OnePlus 8T: CEO Pete Lau

If you are a fan of the OnePlus Pro series, then you might have to wait for a few more months. OnePlus CEO -- Pete Lau has officially confirmed that the company is skipping the OnePlus 8T Pro and here is the reason.

According to a post on Weibo by Lau, users who like pro-level smartphones can opt for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The Pro series will be refreshed annually, hence no 8T Pro this year. Besides, he also states that the OnePlus 8 Pro is designed in such a way, there is no room for an upgrade this year.

At the end of the post, Lau also hints about the launch of the OnePlus 8T and another surprise product on October 14.

Five New Products Expected

It is expected that the company will launch four more products alongside the OnePlus 8T. As of now, rumors suggest that the brand will announce the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Bullets Wireless 3, and the OnePlus Buds Z. It is also said that the company might also launch yet another budget smartphone from the Nord series.

Coming back to the OnePlus 8T, it is confirmed to offer a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with a 6.5-inch screen size. The smartphone will have a 2.5D curved finish with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent and a peak brightness of 1100nits.

OnePlus is always known for using the latest flagship silicon from Qualcomm. However, it is speculated that the OnePlus 8T will be based on the Snapdragon 865 and not the Snapdragon 865+, which is a bummer for those who expected a performance improvement over the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus is finally moving away from the 30W fast charging and the OnePlus 8T will be the first phone from the brand to support 65W fast charging. Not just that, the company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will come with a new charger with a USB Type-C port and a Type-C to Type-C cable.

