OnePlus 9, 9 Pro: A Closer Look At The Upcoming Hasselblad Camera Smartphones

OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship smartphones are launching on March 23 in India and globally. The company has also validated that it has made a strategic partnership with Hasselblad to improve the camera performance on its flagships.

In the coming week, the brand is expected to launch at least three smartphones, of which two devices are highly likely to come equipped with a camera setup, fine-tuned by Hasselblad. Thanks to Ishan Agarwal, we now have a closer look at the upcoming OnePlus flagships, the OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 5G: A Compact 5G Flagship?

The OnePlus 9 5G is expected to be a compact smartphone, just like the OnePlus 8 5G. The device is likely to offer features like a 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device has a triple camera setup at the back, so, we believe that the phone will have a regular wide-angle lens, ultra-wide angle lens, and a macro or a depth sensor. There is a single selfie camera at the front, which is expected to be a high-resolution one, which should also support facial recognition.

We expect the OnePlus 9 5G to have a battery with at least 4,000 mAh capacity with support for 65W wired fast charging. Just like the OnePlus 8 5G, the OnePlus 9 5G might skip wireless charging or IP rating, which should help the company to cut down the cost of manufacturing.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: An All-Out Flagship?

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is likely to be the most premium flagship smartphone that the company has ever made. It is likely to offer a QHD curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Again, this is not the first OnePlus smartphone to offer these features, but, it is definitely expected to have a better display in terms of brightness and color reproduction when compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G.

Just like the OnePlus 9 5G, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. In this SKU, the device is likely to offer at least 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Like almost every OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is very unlikely to have a microSD card slot.

Coming to the cameras, in addition to the primary triple camera setup, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is likely to have an additional telephoto lens. Similarly, the ultra-wide angle lens on this model is likely to get an upgrade too and is expected to be as good as the primary wide-angle lens.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is likely to offer an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and the device is also speculated to offer 50W fast charging, making it the second OnePlus smartphone to support wireless charging. Overall, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, when compared to the OnePlus 9 will be more of a refined smartphone, which is going to go against the likes of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and more.

OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Expected Price In India

The base model of the OnePlus 9 5G is likely to be priced less than Rs. 50,000, while the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is expected to cost around Rs. 60,000, just like the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. Both devices will be available via Amazon, OnePlus stores, and via authorized partners across the country.

