OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Leak: Design, Camera And Color Options Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation flagship smartphones in the OnePlus 9 series. These smartphones are all set to be unveiled on March 23. In the meantime, we have been coming across constant rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming models revealing what we can expect.

Now, the well-known tipster Evan Blass has released a single picture with numerous images of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro via Voice. The tipster suggests that the uncompressed form of this picture is 12,000 pixels tall giving a detailed view of these two upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Leak

Already, we have seen that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will arrive in two color options. Now, the fresh leak from the tipster claims that there will be two more color options as well. The renders reaffirm the earlier rumored two color variants of the OnePlus 9 duo. Previously, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were speculated to be launched in Pine Green and Morning Mist colors. Now, the renders show two additional colors - Winter Mist and Stellar Black.

Besides the color options, the other aspect that the renders of these two upcoming models hint is the camera, which is co-engineered by Hasselblad. OnePlus continues to tease the camera capabilities by revealing several samples captured by the camera units of the upcoming smartphones. We have already seen a glimpse of some powerful visuals captured by these smartphones.

Talking about the design hinted by the leaked renders of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, it looks like the upcoming flagship smartphones will be launched with thin bezels and a metal frame.

OnePlus 9R Details Out

In addition to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, rumors point out that the company will also unveil another new smartphone dubbed OnePlus 9R. This is believed to be a gaming smartphone and is speculated to provide a more compelling gaming experience to gaming enthusiasts. We say so as the OnePlus 9R was leaked showing the presence of two gaming triggers. Notably, there is no word regarding the gaming triggers on the other two smartphones in the series slated to be unveiled tomorrow.

While the company is yet to take the wraps off these new OnePlus 9 series smartphones, it is believed that the OnePlus 9R will be a 5G model that could be cheaper. Furthermore, it has been hinted by the company that the OnePlus 9R will be launched with a high screen refresh rate. It is believed that the OnePlus 9R will feature smooth scrolling, a superior viewing experience and immersive gaming control. This way, it will provide a flagship-like experience to the users at a much affordable price point.

Earlier, the OnePlus 9R was rumored to be dubbed OnePlus 9 Lite and OnePlus 9E. It was believed to make use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and a 90Hz display. Also, it is said to sport with multiple rear camera options. While it is confirmed that the OnePlus 9R will debut in India along with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, it is unclear whether the affordable model will be exclusive to India of other global markets. We need to wait for the announcement pegged for tomorrow for further details.

