OnePlus 9 Series Features Confirmed: Snapdragon 888 Chipset, New Display Tech, And More
OnePlus is all set to announce the next-gen 9 series smartphones on March 23. As we approach closer to the launch, the company is spilling beans about the handsets. Although the display and the camera were confirmed earlier, the company has now confirmed the processor.
Under The Hood
Both OnePlus and Qualcomm have confirmed the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will run the latest Snapdragon 888 5G chipset that offers a clock speed of up to 2.84GHz. The same chipset also runs the recently launched Asus ROG Phone 5 which can be a good competitor against the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both phones are believed to come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage.
New Display On The Upcoming OnePlus 9 Series
This is not the first the company is offering a high refresh rate display. However, the OnePlus 9 series smartphones are confirmed to flaunt the new LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display along with adaptive refresh rate which allows you to adjust the refresh rates depending on the content.
The company further claims that the OnePlus 9 Pro will be the first device to support a refresh rate from 120Hz all the way down to 1Hz. The handsets are also confirmed to come with QHD resolution and support 1300 nits brightness and HDR10+.
OnePlus 9 Series Camera
OnePlus has also confirmed its partnership with Hasselblad to offer improved camera features for its flagships. Apart from the standard OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro, the company is also rumored to bring an affordable device called the OnePlus 9R or 9E. However, it is believed to offer Hasselblad cameras on both standard and Pro units. The camera sensors will include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens with improved bokeh algorithms, and natural skin tone.
The company is also confirmed to feature a new five-layer cooling system on the 9 Pro. Besides, the Pro model might include a 50W wireless charging support. Apart from the OnePlus 9 series smartphones, the company is also launching its first-ever smartwatch at the same event.
