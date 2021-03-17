OnePlus Watch: Warp Charge, SpO2 Sensor, And More Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its first-ever smartwatch on March 23 alongside the OnePlus 9 series smartphones. The company has not shared many details about the coming watch; its teaser video only suggested that the OnePlus Watch will feature a circular dial along with a silicone strap.

Now, the key features of the watch have been gathered by Pricebaba in association with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The OnePlus Watch is also rumored to arrive in more than one variant like the Oppo Watch which is available in 41mm and 46mm variants. Further, the OnePlus Watch is going to be the second wearable product from the brand after the OnePlus band which was launched in January 2021.

OnePlus Watch: What We Know So Far

According to the latest info, the smartwatch will have a 46mm dial and come in Silver and Black color options. It is said to support automatic workout detection, heart rate monitoring, Sp02 sensor, stress, sleep tracking. The report further claims that it will come with more activity tracking modes. The OnePlus Watch will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartwatch might allow you to make or answer phone calls, control music and show you display notification as per the report. In terms of the battery, the upcoming watch is claimed to offer one-week battery life in just 20 minutes of charging. Moreover, it will come with Warp Charge technology and 4GB of native storage. The report also suggests the OnePlus Watch will also double up as a remote control for the OnePlus TV.

Nothing much is known from the latest report; however, the OnePlus Watch is also rumored to run Google's WearOS with the company's skin on top. Further, it is said to arrive in both standard and LTE variants. As far as price is concerned, the OnePlus Watch is expected to come around the same price range as the Oppo Watch which starts in the country at Rs. 14,990.

OnePlus Watch Launch Details

OnePlus is hosting a virtual event on March 23 at 10 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) where the OnePlus Watch will be announced alongside its much-awaited 9 series smartphones. The event will be live-streamed via the OnePlus website.

