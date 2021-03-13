OnePlus Watch To Launch On March 23, What To Expect? News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has set the date for the launch of the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones, where, the brand is likely to launch the budget OnePlue 9R, performance-oriented OnePlus 9, and a premium flagship OnePlus 9 Pro with features like a high refresh rate display, and a Hasselblad approved camera setup.

It now looks like these three phones are not the only things that the company is planning on unveil on that day. In a cryptic way, the brand has confirmed that it is all set to launch its first smartwatch -- the OnePlus Watch on March 23, and India will be one of the first countries to receive the same.

OnePlus launched its first wearable device, the OnePlus Band in January 2021, hence, the OnePlus Watch will be the second wearable from the company. So, we can expect the OnePlus Watch to be a derivative of the Oppo Watch, which is again, loosely based on the Apple Watch.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 12, 2021

OnePlus Watch Expected Features

Just like the Oppo Watch, the OnePlus Watch is likely to have a curved square display with a metal body and user-replaceable straps. The device will have an AMOLED display with features like an always-on display and wireless charging pad at the back of the watch.

The OnePlus Watch is likely to run on Google's WearOS with an additional layer of features and customizations to differentiate itself from the competition. Just like the Oppo Watch, the OnePlus Watch is likely to offer 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 & Ambiq Micro Apollo3 Wireless SoC.

We could expect to see multiple SKUs of the OnePlus Watch, with at least two screen sizes and various color options, to match with the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones. We can also expect to see both WiFi and LTE versions of the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch Expected Price In India

Considering the price of the Oppo Watch, the base model of the OnePlus Watch is likely to start at Rs. 12,000, and is expected to go up to Rs. 20,000 for the top-tier model with all the bells and whistles like 4G LTE connectivity.

