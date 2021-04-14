OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R Goes On Sale Starting Today; Which One Should You Get? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 9 series has been sweeping the headlines, especially for its camera capabilities. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R are going on sale starting today (April 14) in India. Both smartphones are going to be available on Amazon and the OnePlus India official website. As part of the first sale, there are a couple of offers that one can check out.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R Price

The OnePlus 9 is available in two modes of 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, costing Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. The smartphone can be bought in Astral Black, Arti Sky, and Winter Mist color options.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9R comes as a more affordable smartphone option, available in two similar models. Here, the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs. 39,999 and the higher 12GB+256GB model costs Rs. 43,999. The OnePlus 9R is available in Lake Blue and Carbon Black color options.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R Sale Details

Both OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R will go on sale starting today, April 14 at Amazon India and OnePlus India websites. Do note, the sale is available only for Amazon Prime members. Regular customers can get the OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9R at the open sale starting tomorrow, April 15.

Shoppers get a couple of discount offers as part of the first sale. OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R buyers get Rs. 3,000 discount when bought using the SBI credit card or an EMI transaction. OnePlus is also offering additional discount offers for its exclusive Red Cable Club members. Offline availability of the smartphones is expected soon at the OnePlus Experience stores and other retail outlets.

OnePlus 9 Or OnePlus 9R?

One of the outstanding features between the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R is its chipset. The OnePlus 9 draws power from the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, based on the 5nm architecture. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9R is powered by the slightly older Snapdragon 870 chipset, which also offers 5G support.

Apart from this, the other key difference is the camera. Much like the Pro model, the OnePlus 9 includes Hasselblad supported triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 9R packs the 48MP sony IMX586 triple-camera setup, sans the Hasselblad support. If your budget permits, the OnePlus 9 offers several premium features, making it a better choice than the OnePlus 9R.

