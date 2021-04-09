OnePlus 9R 5G Launch Offers, Dominate 2.0 Tournament Details Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus unveiled the latest flagship smartphones - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R 5G. While the standard and Pro variants are already on sale, the 9R 5G will be available from April 14 for the Amazon Prime members on the online retailer and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.

Also, the OnePlus 9R 5G open sale will debut on April 15 via the above-mentioned channels, OnePlus exclusive offline stores as well as partner outlets. Besides announcing the sale date, the company has also revealed the exclusive offers for the OnePlus 9R 5G buyers.

Offers For Red Cable Club Members

The exclusive offers on the OnePlus 9R 5G for the Red Cable Club members will be available for three days from April 12 to April 14. The sale will debut on OnePlus.in from 8 AM and offers include the following:

OnePlus Education Benefits offers Rs. 1,000 discount on OnePlus 9 series for students.

Rs. 2,000 discount with SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

At the company's Experience Stores, buyers can get the following benefits:

Red Cable Care plan available for Rs. 499 with OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R. It includes 120GB of cloud storage as part of the upgrade to cloud storage capacity in Red Cable Pro plans.

Rs. 2,000 discount with SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Already, we have seen the launch offers on the OnePlus 9R 5G that will be applicable from April 15. Going by the same, there will be an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on the OnePlus 9R on using an SBI credit card and choosing EMI payment option. This is applicable on purchases made on OnePlus.in, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stories, Authorized Stores and partner stores.

OnePlus 9R 5G Presents Dominate 2.0

Furthermore, OnePlus announced the second edition of its popular mobile gaming tournament called Dominate 2.0. This tournament is powered by the OnePlus 9R 5G. It will be aired on April 15 and will see pro gamers and Indian cricketers battle online in the Call of Duty exhibition matches.

In the Dominate 2.0 tournament, renowned Indian cricketers including KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal, and pro gamers like Techno Gamerz, Payal Gaming, Mortal, and Mythpat will captain teams.

Both OnePlus community members and gaming enthusiasts can tune into OnePlus India's official YouTube channel in order to watch the tournament. It will debut at 3:00 PM IST on April 15.

