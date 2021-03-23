OnePlus 9R With 120Hz Display, 5G Support Unveiled: Here’s All It Packs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After many rumors and speculations, the third smartphone in the OnePlus 9 series called OnePlus 9R has been announced officially. The device was unveiled along with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It is an affordable flagship smartphone made for the Indian market.

We have already come across the specification and design of the OnePlus 9R, thanks to the Amazon listing and numerous speculations that were making the rounds earlier. As rumored, OnePlus 9R makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 875 SoC, which is a flagship-grade processor with 5G support.

OnePlus 9R Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the OnePlus 9R bestows a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a punch-hole cutout at the corner to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the Snapdragon 870 SoC is teamed up with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space sans the ability to expand the default memory capacity.

When it comes to the camera department, the OnePlus 9R flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with EIS and OIS, a 16MP Sony IMX481 secondary wide-angle lens with 123-degree field of view, a tertiary 5MP macro lens and a fourth 2MP monochrome lens. The four sensors are arranged within a rectangular camera module at the top left corner.

A 4500mAh battery fuels the OnePlus 9R with support for the company's 65W Warp Charge fast-charging technology. Also, the charger bundled in the box can charge it at 65W. The other aspects of the OnePlus 9R running Android 11 topped with OxygenOS 11 include 5G support, VC cooling, immersive haptic feedback, Pro Gaming Mode, and stereo speakers.

OnePlus 9R Price

The OnePlus 9R base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 39,999 and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 43,999. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India from April.

