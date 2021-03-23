OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 9R, And OnePlus Watch Launching Today: Where To Watch Launch Event News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus is all set to launch the new flagship 9 series along with the OnePlus Watch. The smartphones will be arriving in the global and Indian market today and can be viewed online. So far, the company has teased several features of the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and even the new OnePlus 9R. Today, the pricing will also be revealed.

OnePlus 9 Series Launch: How To Livestream

The OnePlus 9 series launch event will kickstart at 7:30 PM IST. The virtual event will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel. Regular updates will also be available on the OnePlus official social media pages. If you wish to watch the launch of the OnePlus 9 series launch, you can simply click on the below link.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Launch: What To Expect

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are set to take the center stage today with their Hasselblad cameras. The upcoming flagships are expected to flaunt the new LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display. The OnePlus 9 and the Pro models will also include adaptive refresh rates that allow users to adjust the refresh rates depending on the content.

Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro run the Snapdragon 888 5G SoC with a clock speed of up to 2.84GHz. One can expect up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB native storage, which can be expanded. The OnePlus 9 flagships are also tipped to include a 65W wired fast charging. The Pro variant will also get 50W wireless fast charging support.

More importantly, the OnePlus 9 series will bring in the new Hasselblad cameras, which are expected to significantly improve smartphone photography. Reports suggest the camera sensors will include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens with improved bokeh algorithms, and natural skin tone.

OnePlus 9R Launching Today In India

Apart from the flagship OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, the company is also rolling out a more affordable OnePlus 9R. Reports also suggest the trimmed-down OnePlus 9R will be available only in the Indian market. Despite the differences, the OnePlus 9R will still support 5G and is rumored to bring in dedicated gaming controls.

We know the OnePlus 9R will skip the Hasselblad camera. Reports suggest the toned-down OnePlus 9R will draw power from the Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 8GB RAM. A 5,000 mAh battery and a 48MP quad-camera setup have also been leaked.

OnePlus Watch Debut: Expected Features

Joining the list of today's launch is the OnePlus Watch. Reports reveal a 46mm dial, available in Silver and Black color options. It is said to support automatic workout detection, heart rate monitoring, Sp02 sensor, stress, sleep tracking. The report further claims that it will come with more activity tracking modes. The OnePlus Watch will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus Watch is also tipped to arrive in two models - one with LTE support and a standard model. The upcoming smartwatch is also said to pack Warp Charge technology and aims to take on Amazfit and other fitness brands. The pricing and complete specifications of the devices will be revealed at the launch event today.

