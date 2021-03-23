OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 9R India Price Leaks Online Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the next-generation flagship smartphones in the OnePlus 9 series today. The lineup is said to comprise three models - the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. While we await the launch of these smartphones later today, the possible pricing of these devices in India has been revealed.

The well-known Twitter-based tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the possible pricing of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R in India. The tipster has shared the pricing of these smartphones in the OnePlus 9 series along with the European cost, making us believe that it is a mere conversion of the global pricing to Indian cost. Well, the OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled today at 7:30 PM IST globally and in India, thereby leaving no more details hidden.

OnePlus 9 Series Price Leaks

Going by the leaked information, the vanilla variant of the device will be launched in two storage configurations - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. These two variants are tipped to be priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 59,999 respectively. Also, it is said that the smartphone will be launched in color options such as Arctic Sky, Winter Mist and Astral Black.

Moving on to the OnePlus 9 Pro, the tipster claims that the smartphone will come in two storage configurations with the same RAM and storage capacities as the standard variant. When it comes to the pricing, the 8GB RAM variant of the Pro model is likely to be priced at Rs. 64,999 while the high-end 12GB RAM variant of the smartphone is said to cost Rs. 69,999. Going by the leak, the OnePlus 9 Pro will arrive in three colors - Pine Green, Morning Mist, and Stellar Black.

Lastly, the pricing of the OnePlus 9R, which is an Indian-exclusive model has also been revealed. For those who are unaware, OnePlus confirmed that the 9R will be launched only in India and a global launch in the future is uncertain for now. Going by the same, the device will arrive in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space as the other two models. These two variants of the OnePlus 9R are said to be priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 43,999 respectively.

Talking about color options, the low-end variant in the OnePlus 9 series is said to be launched in Lake Blue and Carbon Black color options.

We Await Final Pricing

As of now, the leaked pricing is based on the previous speculations in the European market and not the final pricing from the company. Given that the launch of this smartphone is slated for later today, we will get to know the official confirmation regarding the OnePlus 9 series pricing today. Until then, this leaked pricing should be taken with a grain of salt.

Besides this, we recently came across the leaked renders of the OnePlus 9 series smartphones revealing the possible color options and design. It hinted at the presence of two more color options in addition to the two options teased by the company in the past.

