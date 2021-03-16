OnePlus 9, 9 Pro New Color Options Officially Teased By CEO Pete Lau News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 9 series is the talk of the town with the launch just a few days away. Partnering with Hasselblad, the OnePlus 9 series has quite a lot to offer. Over the past weeks, we have seen several leaks surrounding the upcoming smartphone. Now, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has officially disclosed the color options on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro Color Variant

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been giving us sneak peeks at the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. The latest revelation is the color of the OnePlus 9 Pro. Taking to Twitter, the CEO showed off the Morning Mist color in its entirety. From the looks of it, the Morning Mist model looks like a reflective silver finish on the glass rear panel.

In the tweet, Lau explains it took 30 steps and more than 25 days to create the colors. Apart from the Pro model, the OnePlus 9 color options were also revealed on Twitter. Here, one can see the Winter Mist color on the vanilla model, which packs a triple-camera setup at the rear.

Ok, I can't help but share one more. It deserves it, especially given it takes 30 steps and more than 25 days to create the final finish on this extraordinary glass. #OnePlus9Pro



Also, stick around again, might have another little test for you in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/9HSQO2H7sz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 15, 2021

OnePlus 9 Series: What To Expect

Several reports and leaks have revealed key details of the upcoming OnePlus 9 flagship series. The OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch and the Pro model is tipped to pack larger 6.7-inch FHD+ displays. The Pro model would likely include a 120Hz refresh rate, something gamers would love to use.

Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will draw power from the Snapdragon 888 SoC along with a 4,500 mAh battery. The Pro variant is expected to debut with 65W fast charging support, similar to the OnePlus 8T.

Apart from this, the key highlight on the upcoming flagship is the camera setup, powered by Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to include a 48MP quad-camera setup with a 50MP secondary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. The OnePlus 9 model is said to include a triple-camera setup.

The OnePlus 9 series and the OnePlus Watch will debut on March 23 where the complete specs and the pricing will be revealed.

Best Mobiles in India