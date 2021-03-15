OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Official Renders Out; A Beautiful Flagship On Horizon News oi-Vivek

This morning we gave you a detailed look at the upcoming OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Just hours later, OnePlus has released the official product photos of the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, the upcoming premium flagship smartphone from the company, and we think, it is the best-looking smartphone that the company has ever produced.

From the front, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G looks a lot like the OnePlus 8 Pro, and even the specs sheet is likely to remain similar, with a QHD+ resolution panel along with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a selfie camera cutout at the top left corner, which also resembles the OnePlus 8 Pro.

A Clean Looking Back Panel

It looks like OnePlus has removed the brand name from the back, possibly to approach a minimalist look, and it has worked great for the company. There is just a small OnePlus logo, and the design is quite reminiscent of the Apple iPhone 12 series.

Then, there is a camera setup at the top left corner, again, not the first smartphone with this camera module, but it definitely looks fresh. There are four camera modules, a flash unit, an IR focus sensor, a microphone, and lastly the Hasselblad logo, which gives a unique character to the smartphone.

The back panel is likely to be made out of glass, while the frame of the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is made using metal (aluminum) with minor network antenna bands. The power button and the mute switch are on the right, while the volume buttons are on the left side of the smartphone.

The bottom portion of the phone houses a USB Type-C port, the main speaker, and a microphone. Just like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is also expected to offer an offer a stereo speaker setup, with the earpiece acting as a secondary speaker.

When it comes to design, with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, the company has definitely not reinvented the wheel, but it has fined tuned to offer the best possible in-hand experience. Structurally, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G looks a lot like the OnePlus 8 Pro with its own characters, making this a new smartphone altogether.

At first glance it may appear simple. But the more you look at it, the more you see its beauty is in how it reflects the world around you. This is the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist. pic.twitter.com/OohJzxqirh — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 15, 2021

