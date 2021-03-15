OnePlus Hasselblad Quiz: Your Chance To Win All New OnePlus 9 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 9 series is the talk of the town, which is set to launch in the coming days. Unlike previous generations, OnePlus has partnered with the iconic Hasselblad for its cameras. If you're excited about the OnePlus 9 series, you have a chance to get it for free! The OnePlus Hasselblad quiz is live now, giving you a chance to win the upcoming OnePlus 9 flagship.

To note, Hasselblad has been the leading company in digital photography and even sent the camera to the Moon to capture man's first steps on the lunar surface. As the name suggests, the OnePlus Hasselblad quiz is based on camera technology as well as Hasselblad. Answering all the questions gives you a chance to win the upcoming flagship smartphone.

How To Play OnePlus Hasselblad Quiz?

The OnePlus Hasselblad quiz is open for everyone. Simply open your browser and search for the 'OnePlus Hasselblad Quiz' or you can simply click on this link. You will need to agree to the terms and conditions of the quiz to enter the contest to submit your answers. Lucky winners can win the OnePlus 9 smartphone.

OnePlus Hasselblad Quiz Answers

We've made things a tad bit easier for you. Here are the questions and the answers for the OnePlus Hasselblad quiz:

Question 1: Which was the first camera on the moon that was used by Neil Armstrong to capture the iconic photos of Man on the moon and the first step on the moon's surface?

Answer: Hasselblad Data Camera (HDC)

Question 2: Which of the below photos were captured by Hasselblad Cameras?

Answer: Both of the above

Question 3: Hasselblad is renowned for its accurate and natural color. What is the name of Hasselblad's color solution?

Answer: Hasselblad Natural Color Solution

Question 4: Which camera was used to take the famous blue marble earth shot?

Answer: Hasselblad 500EL

Question 5: Hasselblad hosts one of the most prestigious professional photographic competitions, giving acclaimed professionals and aspiring newcomers, the chance to make their mark in the world of photography. What are the awards called?

Answer: Hasselblad Masters Award

Question 6: Where is Hasselblad's Headquarters located?

Answer: Sweden

