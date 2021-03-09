Just In
OnePlus 9 Series Camera Details Out: Hasselblad X Sony IMX789 Sensor Tipped
Though OnePlus smartphones were known to offer a premium flagship experience, the devices have lagged behind in the camera department. Well, that might soon change with the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones.
Apart from the partnership with Hasselblad, the company is doing a lot more to improve the camera experience on the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones, and here is what we have learned so far about the next flagship series from OnePlus.
A Partnership That's Worth $150 Million
To take the camera experience a notch higher, OnePlus has partnered with the legendary camera company Hasselblad and is spending over $150 million in R&D to develop and fine-tune the camera experience on the OnePlus devices for the next three years.
So, yeah, the OnePlus 9 is the first product from this new relationship, and the company is definitely going to use the help from the brand that made the first camera ever taken on the moon. Hence, the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones will carry the Hasselblad logo.
OnePlus 9 Will Have Panaromic Camera
For the first time, an OnePlus smartphone (OnePlus 9) will come with a panoramic camera with a 140-degree field of view. On top of that, the front-facing selfie camera on the OnePlus 9 will use T-lens technology for fast autofocus and the OnePlus 9 will also be the first smartphone from the company to use a freeform lens that removes distortion in ultra-wide photos.
OnePlus 9 Will Have Custom Sony Sensor
The OnePlus 9 will use the custom Sony IMX789 sensor with support for 12-bit imaging to improve the photography. This sensor is also capable of shooting native 8K videos at 30fps, and 4K videos with up to 120fps, again, a first for an OnePlus smartphone.
Sony IMX789 Features And Specifications
The Sony IMX789 is the latest flagship smartphone camera from Sony with features like Digital Overlap HDR (DOL-HDR), which overcomes the ghosting caused on cameras with staggered HDR. The IMX789 is a 16:11 aspect ratio sensor, which can capture images with a 4:3 aspect ratio, and videos with a 16:9 aspect ratio.
The camera also supports 12-bit RAM image output, which will be available on the OnePlus 9. As this is a free-form lens, it can reduce distortion by up to 10-20% when compared to a camera with an aspheric lens.
