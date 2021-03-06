Just In
Upcoming Smartphones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC In India
If you were not happy with the fact that you can't buy a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC powered smartphone in India, then, this is likely to change in the next few weeks. March is the month, where, we can expect to see multiple smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and here are some of the phones that are likely to make the headlines.
Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5 is probably one of the first smartphones to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, and the device is slated to go official on March 10. This is a successor to the ROG Phone 5 and is likely to offer features like a high refresh rate display, and a large battery with fast charging support.
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC are also expected to launch in March, and the official launch date will be announced on March 8. These two, just like the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will offer an almost stock UI with a premium build and design and are likely to cost less than the flagship smartphones from brands like Apple and Samsung.
Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+
Vivo X60 Pro and the Vivo X60 Pro+ are also touted to go official in March with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. These devices are likely to offer a premium camera experience and are also expected to ship a premium design, which might use materials like vegan leather.
Oppo Find X3
Oppo Find X3 and the Oppo Find X3 Pro might launch by the end of March 2021, with a new design, offering a premium glass-sandwich finish and an iPhone 12 Pro like camera module.
Realme GT
Realme GT, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a high-refresh-rate display is also expected to launch in March, and this device is likely to be one of the most affordable smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Xiaomi Mi 11
The Xiaomi Mi 11 was one of the first smartphones in the world, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and this device is yet to launch in India. Given the Mi 10 was launched here, the Mi 11 is likely to launch in India, and is going to compete against the Realme Race, OnePlus 9, and the ROG Phone 5.
