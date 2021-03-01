OnePlus 9 Pro Key Specifications Revealed: 8K 30fps Recording Support Tipped News oi-Vivek

Though OnePlus has tried hard to make compelling camera smartphones like the Google Pixel or the Google iPhone, they've never been able to deliver that level of photography performance. This might change with the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is likely to be the best camera smartphone that the company has ever made.

The new leaks suggest that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a Hasselblad-certified camera setup. Not just that, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 9 Pro will also have a quad-camera setup, with a 48MP primary ultra-wide-angle lens, 50MP wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth or macro lens.

On top of that, the OnePlus 9 Pro will also support native 8K video recording a first for an OnePlus smartphone with up to 30fps. The phone can also shoot native 4K videos with up to 120fps.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device will have a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the OnePlus 8 Pro. As per the software, the device will run on Android 11 OS with custom OneUI skin out-of-the-box.

By the looks of it, the OnePlus 9 Pro might offer two major upgrades over the OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of the camera and performance. The rest of the features are likely to remain similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The device is likely to support 65W fast charging, similar to the OnePlus 8T, and the company might also pack a fast-charging adapter in the retail package, unlike Apple or Samsung, who have gone the opposite way to save some bucks.

