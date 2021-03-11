OnePlus 9 Pro With Snapdragon 888 5G Chipset Appears On Geekbench: Key Details Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the new OnePlus 9 series. We've been getting a steady stream of updates on the upcoming series. The latest one pertains to the OnePlus 9 Pro, which was spotted on Geekbench, giving away a design and feature details. If reports are to be believed, the LE2115 model number is the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro Appears On Geekbench

The OnePlus 9 Pro was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharam, who noted the codename 'Lahaina' on Geekbench. According to this, the OnePlus 9 Pro will draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is also rumored to power the vanilla variant. The high-end model of the OnePlus 9 Pro will include 12GB RAM and run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Apart from this, there are not many details available via Geekbench. However, the company has begun teasing the features of the upcoming series. We know that OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the cameras on the OnePlus 9 series. Based on previous reports, one can expect to see some powerful camera performance on the OnePlus 9 flagship.

OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB RAM, Android 11, and SD888 visits Geekbench ahead of launch.#OnePlus #OnePlus9Series #OnePlus9Pro pic.twitter.com/lccEI0Csqt — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 11, 2021

OnePlus 9 Pro Launch: What To Expect

OnePlus revealed a few design details of the Pro model, including a grey color chassis with a rectangular camera module. A quad-camera setup at the rear was also teased, where OnePlus confirmed a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle lens. One can expect to see a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth sensor to complete the camera setup.

Other details tipped on the OnePlus 9 Pro include a 120Hz QHD+ display. We now know the smartphone will draw power from the Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and even 256GB internal storage. Rumors also suggest 65W fast charging support on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Of course, there's going to be 5G support, wireless charging feature, IP rating, and other such boosters. The smartphone will debut on March 23 where the pricing, availability, and other details will be revealed. One can also expect to see two-three color options for the upcoming smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India