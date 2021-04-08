OnePlus 9 Pro Users Complain Excessive Overheating With Camera App Usage; What's The Cause? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It hasn't been long since the OnePlus 9 series went official and the users already have started reporting issues. The premium handset which was announced last month in the country is giving hard time to the users with the camera application usage. Multiple reports have surfaced claiming the users experiencing a heat up the issue while using the device for imaging.

OnePlus 9 Pro Camera App Heat-Up Issue

The OnePlus 9 Pro users have resorted to OnePlus forums to report the device heat-up issue while using the camera application. The users are even getting overheating warnings even if the camera application is being used for a brief period. The reports and queries at the OnePlus forum suggest this issue persists outdoors even with the temperatures being in the moderate zone.

We also have experienced this issue with our OnePlus 9 Pro's review unit. In the device's comprehensive review, we have mentioned how the high-temperature warning pops up with the camera app usage. We experienced excessive heat up issue while using the handset under bright sunlight which ultimately led to the camera app shut down abruptly.

It becomes functional once the temperatures return to normal. Some users have also pointed out the overheating issue while recording 4K videos@120fps. OnePlus have acknowledged this issue and will be bringing out a fix, cites a report via The Verge. The company is said to be already aware of this scenario and have started working on bringing a fix.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed the exact timeline for the fix to be released. The company hasn't specified the reason for this OnePlus 9 Pro's overheating issue. But, this could likely be due to a software bug and we can expect the company to release an OTA (over-the-air) fix for the same in few weeks.

Just to recap, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and f/1.82 aperture, a 50MP Sony IMX766 telephoto wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The device features a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor upfront for selfies.

