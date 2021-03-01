OnePlus 9 Series Might Launch On March 23: All You Need To know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9 series is the talk of the town for quite some time. So far, the leaks and rumors have given us a glimpse of what the upcoming phones can offer. Now, the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series has been leaked online. It seems the launch is not too far away as an official teaser has also surfaced on the OnePlus India website, which has mentioned 'Stay tuned' for March 8.

Additionally, the tipster Max J has claimed that the OnePlus 9 series launch date will be revealed on March 8. On the other hand, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared a tweet, which hints the OnePlus 9 series will be launched on March 23. However, there is no official information on this. So, we will suggest you take this with a pinch of salt.

1 23 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 1, 2021

The upcoming series from OnePlus is said to comprise three models - the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9r or 9E. Even, the last model is also rumored to be called the OnePlus 9 Lite. The company has not yet announced how many models will be launched under the 9 series.

OnePlus 9 Series: Everything We Know So Far

Starting with the OnePlus 9 Pro which is likely to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cutout. Under the hood, it will get its power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with at least 8GB RAM paired with 128GB storage.

Recently, the Pro model was leaked online, suggesting that it will offer a Hasselblad-certified camera setup. The quad rear camera setup of the device is expected to include a 48MP primary camera, 50MP wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth or macro lens. It will also support 8K video recording with up to 30fps.

The standard OnePlus 9 is rumored to flaunt a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 1,080 X 2,400 pixels resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC might run the standard model and the handset is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9r or 9E is said to be an affordable offering from the series. In terms of features, the phone is likely to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone is said to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and might get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery.

